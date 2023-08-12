Watch: Why these young Emiratis are transforming their cars into mobile fridges

Their act of generosity carries a profound message: The pleasure of giving is only understood by those who give

Published: Sat 12 Aug 2023

There are many ways to do good and a group of young Emiratis have taken an initiative of transforming their pick-up truck into a mobile fridge – complete with ice-cold water, assorted juices, milk and ice pops that are free for workers to take.

In a video shared on TikTok, the anonymous young Emiratis can be seen preparing their truck with boxes of cold treats and topping them with ice. They then go around an industrial area, where workers happily pick-up anything they like, enjoying relief from the sweltering summer heat.

The young Emiratis can be seen tirelessly driving through the streets, bringing smiles to the faces of hard working workers. Their act of generosity carries a profound message, as the video's Arabic caption reads: "The pleasure of giving is only understood by those who give."

More heartwarming gestures

As more of this heartwarming gesture spreads, more people are encouraged to extend a helping hand.

In another TikTok video, a family is seen packing food and involving their children to do the distribution. By including their children in this charitable act, the parents are ensuring their kids learn about the importance of kindness and giving from a young age.

Some residents have also volunteered to be part of anything that would help the workers. The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in collaboration with the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, recently launched a campaign to prevent heat exhaustion during the summer season in the UAE.

Volunteers enlisted with Emirates Red Crescent distributed gifts to workers.The campaign also offered free medical services, including diabetes and blood pressure tests, eye examinations, and consultations for dermatological conditions.

Several institutions have also stepped forward to make a difference. The Technical Committee for Traffic Safety, in collaboration with renowned delivery company "Talabat," has introduced the "Summer Together" initiative. This pioneering campaign involves the establishment of solar-powered rest areas exclusively for delivery drivers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also recently announced an initiative providing 356 rest stations equipped with essential services for delivery drivers across the UAE.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to the safety and wellbeing of delivery workers, protecting them from heat exhaustion during the summer months, particularly around noon when a ban on working under direct sunlight and in open areas is implemented from 12.30pm to 3pm until September 15.

