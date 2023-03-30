Watch: Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan rips through the racetracks at Dubai Autodrome

The actor and petrolhead features on the cover of BBC Top Gear India for their third anniversary special

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 4:49 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 4:54 PM

Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan's love of cars is known to all. He often gives fans a peek into his luxurious car collection by featuring them on his social media posts. He has often displayed his beloved possessions like a 2002 BMW M3 or his Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV.

Now, his passion for automobiles has taken him to another level. BBC’s TopGear India edition featured the actor on the cover of the magazine’s third-anniversary edition.

The photoshoot for the magazine was done in Dubai and Dulquer can be seen posing with a red Audi RS E-Tron GT against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

In a video shared by BBC TopGear India, the can be seen on the Dubai Autodrome race track introducing himself and the shoot for the cover edition as he is later joined by Ramesh Somani, Chief Editor and Publisher of BBC, who thanks Dulquer for coming to Dubai to do the shoot.

Dulquer took to Instagram to share his excitement with fans. “A big bucket list dream comes true for me. Featuring on the cover of TopGear Magazine India for their 3rd Anniversary Issue. It was a weekend that felt less like work and more like play. I got to fool around at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit in an Audi RS E-Tron GT and a McLaren GT as part of my job,” the actor posted.

“Many thanks to Ramesh Somani and the entire team of TG India for the honour and pleasure that this shoot was. Ramesh, you have become a friend for life and chatting cars with you the whole time was the best kind of conversation. Thank you for letting me do this. Oftentimes between work, I don’t find the time,” he further wrote in his post.

While sharing other photos from the cover series, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star wrote. “More from the TopGear Magazine India shoot! From being an ardent reader to featuring on the cover. This was surreal. Life truly is like a box of chocolates”

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting Dulquer’s next action thriller titled 'King of Kotha’ in which stars alongside Gokul Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The movie is set to release in August.