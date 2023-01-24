Watch: Viral 'Kala Chashma' dance troupe stuns visitors at Dubai Shopping Festival

The family sent a request to the force through the app about the wish to dress up as cops and ride their patrol vehicle
Quick Style, a viral dance troupe, has performed at the Dubai Shopping Festival.
The popular group performed at the Etisalat MOTB, an open-air outdoor market.
Uploading a video on Instagram, the group captioned the video: "GRATEFUL to perform together!" They also used the hashtags 'mydsf' and 'mydubai'. Watch the video below.
Quick Style put up a brilliant performance which could be seen in the video above. The video, made up of clips from several dances put together. The background music on the video, was the song 'Jehda Nasha'. The troupe has performed on that song as well.
Recently, Quick Style has been spotted across the country in several performances and was even seen dancing at a restaurant in Dubai.
