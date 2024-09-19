Watch: UAE's first all-women land rescue team graduates

The Ministry of Defence has outlined the eligibility criteria for interested candidates
UAE's first all-women land rescue team has graduated after completion of rigorous training that included scenarios simulating reality. The team comprises 18 non-commissioned officers at the state level
During the graduation ceremony, Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, lauded the team's achievements, emphasising Emirati women's crucial role in the nation's security and development.
"We are proud to have a qualified pioneering team of female members who will join their male counterparts in land rescue operations. Their graduation highlights exceptional skills and dedication," he said.
The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police emphasised Dubai Police's commitment to empowering women in various security and military fields by enhancing their skills and providing both theoretical and practical training.
"This approach aims to strengthen their ability to perform their duties effectively and professionally, equipping them to handle emergencies with expertise," Lt. Gen. Al Marri said.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi congratulated the female members on their graduation while praising the 18 graduates for demonstrating exceptional skills during training and their strong commitment to proving their competence in rescue, extraction, and recovery operations.
