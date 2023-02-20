Watch: UAE’s Abrahamic Family House now open to worshippers

One year of Dubai Can: Initiative cuts use of 7 million plastic bottles as 50 stations give out free refillable water
The Abrahamic Family House welcomed its first worshippers to the mosque, the church and the synagogue over the weekend. Located on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, the Abrahamic Family House is now open to worshippers, with access to the forum and guided tours available to visitors from March 1, 2023.
Worshippers are not required to book tickets.
“You can practise your faith at any of the three houses of worship at the Abrahamic Family House by attending a service, prayer meeting, or community gathering. If you wish to attend the service of a faith outside of your own, you are welcome to attend as a guest,” the house says on its website.
The inaugural Friday prayer was held at Ahmed El Tayeb Mosque on February 17, marking the first time the community was welcomed inside one of the three houses of worship.
On Sunday, February 19, the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue held its first service, which began with the hanging of the Mezuzah followed by Mincha, the afternoon prayer.
The same day, a service was held at the Francis Church, presided over by Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald, featuring prayers and hymns sung by a choir. The service concluded with a message from Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the Apostolic Vicar for Southern Arabia.
The Abrahamic Family House was inaugurated last week by Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence on February 16.
