Watch: UAE Vice-President arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League Summit

Unit will manage cases for neonatal and paediatric patients through bedside services, such as cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, and pulmonology
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today arrived in Jeddah, leading the UAE delegation participating at the 32nd Arab League Summit.
Upon his arrival at Jeddah Airport, Sheikh Mansour and the accompanying delegation were received by Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; and a number of officials.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Prince Bader exchanged talks that covered the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh Mansour is accompanied by a delegation including Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League.
