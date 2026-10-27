Watch: UAE resident collects hail as wadis overflow amid heavy rains

Rain swept across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with hailstones falling in several areas as dark clouds gathered over the emirates.

The spell of unsettled weather brought heavy showers and striking scenes, with hailstones pelting the ground across parts of the country, from urban areas to open desert landscapes.

In some areas, hailstones struck the ground with a sharp rattle, adding to the intensity of the weather and offering residents a glimpse of the UAE’s more dramatic winter conditions.

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In a striking video, a man is seen delightedly scooping up hailstones in a bucket as a powerful storm sweeps through the area. Smiling, he holds up the ice and captures the unusual scene on his phone, while hailstones strike the ground with a loud, relentless crackling sound.

As he continues filming and taking pictures, water begins accumulating beneath the bucket, with a heavy flow rushing rapidly across the ground. The sound of the surging water grows louder, adding to the dramatic scene as the storm’s force becomes increasingly apparent.

The flow soon becomes so strong that the man has to run to get away, clutching his kandoura as he moves to safety. The footage captures his excitement at collecting the hail turning into a hurried escape as the fast-moving water surges around him.

In anothe video shared by storm_ae, a man is seen scooping up hailstones from the ground in Fujairah as more continue to fall, striking the desert terrain with a loud, distinct sound.

The footage captures the unusual sight of hail accumulating across the sandy landscape, with the man holding the ice in his hands as the storm continues around him.

Heavy rains have unleashed torrents of water through wadis along Sheikh Khalifa Road towards Fujairah, with powerful currents surging through rocky channels at remarkable speed.

The footage, shared by storm_ae, captures the dramatic force of the overflowing water crashing through the landscape with a deafening roar, sweeping through the wadis at an astonishing speed.

On October 20, the UAE Ministry of Interior issued safety guidelines ahead of unsettled weather expected across the country.

The ministry urged residents to remain alert, exercise caution and reduce their speed while driving. It also advised the public to stay away from wadis and areas prone to water accumulation, and to avoid going out to sea or visiting beaches.

Earlier this year, NCM meteorologist Ahmed Habib told Khaleej Times that El Niño’s influence on the UAE could become more pronounced in autumn, particularly in October and November.

“From autumn, particularly in October and November, El Niño’s effect will be felt over our region. At present, during the summer season, its influence is stronger in East Asia than in West Asia,” Habib said.

The recent spell of unsettled weather across the UAE comes as the phenomenon is expected to have a greater influence on regional weather patterns.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that the UAE could see above-average rainfall in the coming months, with El Niño expected to persist into early 2027.