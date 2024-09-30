Watch: UAE provides drinking water to medical points in Gaza

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:29 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:32 PM

The United Arab Emirates continues to support Palestinian people in overcoming humanitarian challenges faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team distributed potable water to medical points and areas where displaced people have gathered in Khan Yunis as part of a campaign aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients and supporting medical points.

Volunteer teams provided water tanks to medical points to ease difficulties in accessing water amid the challenges faced by Gaza's residents.

The UAE is addressing the water crisis in the Gaza Strip through various projects, including repairing water lines and networks in Khan Yunis and northern Gaza, supplying water tanks, and distributing potable water to displaced people in camps, in an effort to alleviate their suffering amid the difficult circumstances faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.