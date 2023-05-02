Watch: UAE President receives delegation from Sharjah Football Club, winners of UAE President's Cup

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wishes the team further success and commends their winning performance in the final match

Sheikh Mohamed with the Sharjah Football Club delegation.

By Wam Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 10:13 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with representatives of Sharjah Football Club, who recently won the UAE President's Cup for the tenth time in the team's history, on Tuesday.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the team's players, the technical and administrative staff, and UAE football fans.

He wished the team further local and international success and commended their winning performance during the cup final.

The Sharjah FC delegation conveyed their happiness at being invited to meet the President and thanked him for supporting the sports sector and athletes in the UAE, as well as for motivating them and people across the country to continue striving for further sporting achievements.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The Sharjah FC delegation was accompanied by a number of Sheikhs and officials.