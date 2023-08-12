'Proud to have such brilliant minds in UAE': Sheikh Mohamed meets young residents in heartwarming video

He says during the speech that his 'utmost priority' is that no matter how much the nation develops, we must 'safeguard our good values and habits'

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is celebrating World Youth Day by meeting young residents and interacting with them.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram account, the royal was seen greeting several young men and women and speaking to them individually before taking the floor to talk to the entire group.

He opened his speech by establishing the importance of sticking to one's values and respecting elders, regardless of the amount of growth the nation makes.

The UAE President said, "As for showing respect to our parents, grandparents and uncles, say not to them [so much as] 'uff'".

He elaborated by saying, "Throughout my life, my utmost priority is no matter how much we develop, we must safeguard our good values and habits."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said he was 'eager to hear their ideas' and heard their individual visions, with several of them proposing ambitious projects

Finally, the royal spoke to the youth candidly saying, "I have a simple request, send my regards to your families. It fills me with pride to have such brilliant minds in our nation take part in our endeavours."

