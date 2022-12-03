Watch: UAE President attends March of the Union marking 51st National Day

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attended on Saturday the ‘March of the Union’, which is being organised in Al Wathba by the Presidential Court to mark the UAE's 51st National Day, with the participation of tribes from across the country.

Representing various emirates and regions in the UAE, participants in the March of the Union expressed their pride in the UAE's unity and its journey since the establishment of the union, as well as in having such wise leadership, headed by Sheikh Mohamed and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

Participating Emiratis showcased the UAE's heritage through traditional and folk songs and chants, which spotlight the Emirati national identity and heritage, their deep connection with their homeland and the strong cohesion seen across the Emirati community.

They also waved the UAE's flag, renewing their pledge of allegiance to the country's wise leadership.

Kicking off with a performance of the UAE National Anthem, the event featured a series of heritage activities, including traditional camel and horse shows and traditional Emirati dances, followed by an air show, where aircraft painted Al Wathba skies red, white, green and black, until the UAE flag took shape, decorating the blue skies.

Also attending the march were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs, high-ranking officials, and guests.

