Watch: UAE President attends Al Alameim Meeting in Egypt

From predicting UAE's winter and rains to best time to travel: How ancient Drour calendar has all the answers
Suhail star that will rise on August 24 marks the first day on the calendar and signals the beginning of cooler temperatures
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attended Tuesday the fraternal consultative 'Al Alameim Meeting' which was called by Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, with the participation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah II of Jordan.
During the meeting, held in Al Alamein City, Mersah Matruh Governorate, the leaders discussed fraternal relations, various aspects of cooperation, and joint work, especially in the economic and development partnerships and ways to enhance them.
In this regard, the leaders renewed their support for any effort and endeavour aimed at enhancing peace, stability and joint cooperation at various levels, based on trust, mutual respect and common interests to achieve the aspirations of the people of the region for progress, prosperity and development.
The leaders also discussed several issues and took stock of the latest regional and international developments. The leaders emphasised their keenness on continuous fraternal consultations which would boost stability and prosperity in the region.
The Egyptian President hosted a luncheon which was attended by Sheikh Mohamed, King Hamad, and King Abdullah II.
