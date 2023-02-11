Watch: UAE President accepts condolences from sheikhs, Emiratis, guests over passing of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi

Ministry expresses its sincere condolences to the Israeli government, its people, and its sympathy to the families of the victims
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday accepted condolences from UAE guests, sheikhs and Emiratis, over the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan received condolences from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, at the mourning majlis at Mushref Palace.
Condolences were also accepted from Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman; Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Bahrain's Speaker of the Council of Representatives; and Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.
Everyone extended their heartfelt condolences and their sympathies to the family of the deceased.
