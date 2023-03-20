Watch: UAE police give out free fuel cards to motorists for International Happiness Day

The authority gave back to drivers in an effort to encourage them to drive safely

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 7:09 PM

On the occasion of International Happiness Day today, Abu Dhabi Police and Adnoc gave back to 20 motorists in an initiative.

The Happiness Patrol of Abu Dhabi Police appreciated the initiative and partnership with Adnoc. The authority gave back to motorists in an effort to encourage them to drive safely.

In a video uploaded on the authority's Facebook account, policemen are seen pulling over motorists. Members of the Happiness Patrol then hand out the card and gift, instantly putting a bright smile on the receivers' face.

The authority gave out petrol cards by Adnoc and a 'gift of happiness' to traffic-compliant drivers. The Police attempted to spread happiness among motorists and within the authority by sending out the Happiness Patrol and giving back.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate affirmed Abu Dhabi Police's interest in implementing policies, programmes, initiatives and services that promote a positive lifestyle in the UAE.

