Video: UAE motorists slapped with Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points for dumping waste while driving

A total of 162 motorists were fined in Abu Dhabi for throwing rubbish from their vehicles on roads and public facilities in the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday that the drivers were caught dumping wastes from their car windows as they drove on various roads during the first six months of 2022.
The penalty for throwing waste onto the road while driving is Dh1,000 and six black points.
The force has advised road users to dump rubbish and waste in designated places, take into account environmental safety and public health, and preserve the civilized appearance of the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Police has stressed its keenness on continuing its efforts in educating drivers and other road users. Motorists have been reminded about the need to abide by traffic rules and to warn passengers with them not to throw any waste from vehicles.
