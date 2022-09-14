Watch: UAE leaders visit UK missions, offer condolences on Queen Elizabeth's death

They highlighted the strong, historic friendship the monarch shared with the Emirates

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 5:10 PM

UAE leaders visited the UK missions in the country and paid their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II as the world mourned the passing of the monarch. Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades died aged 96 on September 8.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today visited the British Consulate in Dubai and offered his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was received by Simon Penney, the UK’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Writing in the consulate’s condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, Sheikh Maktoum expressed his deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the royal family and the people of the UK.

Dubai's Deputy Ruler said Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiring and iconic leader who won the love, respect and admiration of people around the world. He also highlighted the close bonds between the UAE and the UK and expressed the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow deeper and stronger in the years to come.

On Sunday, September 11, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, offered his condolences during a visit to the headquarters of the Embassy of United Kingdom (UK) in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences over the death of the monarch, highlighting the strong, historic friendship that the Queen had with the UAE and her global status as a role model of wisdom, moderation and tolerance.

Queen Elizabeth II was keen on establishing a distinctive model for constructive cooperation that helped drive prosperity and development in our countries, he added, underscoring the deep-rooted and highly advanced relations between their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UK and its people, under the leadership of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

