Watch: UAE landmarks light up with Filipino flag, celebrating Philippines' Independence Day

Dubai royal wedding: Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter Sheikha Mahra shares new photos from fairytale union
Dressed in beautiful, white embroidered gown, she looked stunning as she posed with Sheikh Mana
Landmarks across the UAE have lit up in the colours of the Filipino flag, commemorating the Philippines Independence Day.
The world's tallest building took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.
The post said: "Burj Khalifa lights up to commemorate the spirit, resilience and rich heritage of the Filipino people on their Independence Day. May this special day be filled with unity and joy as you celebrate the achievements and progress of your nation.'
Watch the video below:
In Abu Dhabi, the ADNOC building lit up with the colours of the Philippines flag in celebration of the country's Independence Day.
On Saturday, around 10,000 Filipinos joined in on the day-long celebration at Dubai World Trade Centre that showcased not only traditions through various cultural presentations —but also the storied past and collective history of the resilient overseas Filipinos “who have played an integral role in building the fabric of the UAE."
This was pointed out by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director-general of Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA), during her speech addressed to the Filipino expat community.
(With inputs from Angel Tesorero)
ALSO READ:
Dressed in beautiful, white embroidered gown, she looked stunning as she posed with Sheikh Mana
Emirate’s cultural, creative sectors attracted Dh7.35 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022
Survey finds long-term cost savings, growing number of EV charging stations and awareness about infrastructure in the country as major reasons
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Somali government and people
The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week
Congratulatory messages poured in as the club clinched the historic title on Saturday, with UAE leaders weighing in to applaud City's players, fans and staff
Many Islamic countries rely on their moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah and Eid Al Adha
According to an official, the motorist was on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road when he tried to take an exit illegally