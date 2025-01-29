Watch: UAE distributes food, winter clothing in Bangladesh

The Emirates Red Crescent implemented the campaign in cooperation with the Embassy
Photo & Video: WAM
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has implemented a winter relief campaign for 2024-2025 in Bangladesh, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy, targeting 5,000 beneficiaries in different regions.
It is part of its humanitarian efforts to mitigate the effects of the harsh winter on the most vulnerable groups.
The campaign included distributing food parcels and winter clothes, with the aim of reducing the suffering of those affected by the severe cold wave sweeping the region.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Authority was keen to ensure that aid reached the largest possible number of needy families, through an effective distribution mechanism implemented in coordination with the country’s embassy.
Watch the video below:
The implementation of this campaign comes as an affirmation of the Emirates Red Crescent’s commitment to achieving its humanitarian goals, by providing the necessary supplies to groups affected by difficult climatic conditions, in addition to providing the necessary support to improve their living conditions during the winter season.
ALSO READ: