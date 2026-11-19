UAE residents are being treated to a rare natural spectacle as bright, glowing bioluminescence lights up the shores of Fujairah's Al Aqah beach, with similar sightings reported along Khorfakkan beach. According to some experts, this is one of the “most spectacular” displays of the phenomenon that the country has ever seen.

A microscopic image captured by the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre (SMSRC) at the University of Khorfakkan has offered a closer look at the cells of Noctiluca scintillans, commonly known as ‘sea sparkle’ which appear round and semi-transparent.

Dr Silvana Birchenough, Associate Professor at the University of Khorfakkan, explained that Noctiluca scintillans is a microscopic organism occasionally found in the coastal waters of the UAE and across the Arabian Gulf. When present in large numbers, it can cause changes in water colour and produce glowing blue flashes at night, a natural phenomenon known as bioluminescence.

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Videos shared on social media show the phenomenon in striking detail. In footage posted by Dubai-based photographer Rami Dibo (as can be seen below), the luminescence is clinging to his feet and hands as he walks along the beach, leaving a trail of bluish light in his wake. Others have also posted about driving to the beach late at night to enjoy the bioluminescence.

The sightings have sparked excitement among residents, many of whom have never witnessed the phenomenon in the UAE before.

Special trips

Rami, who works in Dubai, made the trip to Fujairah especially to experience the phenomenon after seeing it on social media. “It was really a mission,” he said. “I was going after work, and it was a long drive, but I really wanted to experience it.”

He explained how it felt. “Once you get close to the beach, it is very easy to spot the glow on the waves with your naked eye,” he said. “You can try to put it on your hands and even if you step on it, it shows up. It is a unique experience, and I have seen nothing of its kind in the UAE in all my years here.”

He said that he felt like it was an experience like straight out of a movie. “The glow is very particular, and the sparkles were bigger than what I had seen on social media,” he said.

Indian expat Arun Ajith Nair set off to Fujairah a little past midnight with his friends to experience the phenomenon on Monday. "We reached Fujairah at around 3am," he said. "We spent around an hour there. It was really an amazing experience."

For Arun, it was his first experience seeing bioluminescence in the UAE. "I have seen it once before in my hometown of Kerala but here it was my first time," he said. "It was really one-of-a-kind experience. The drive to Fujairah was totally worth it."

'Most spectacular display'

Muhammed Sajjad, popularly known as the 'UAE weatherman' on social media, said this year's display stands out from anything he has tracked before. "To be honest, this is the first time in my experience tracking bioluminescence this is the most spectacular display I have seen along the UAE coast," he said. "Every year, we see videos from Oman and wish we could experience the same here in the UAE. This year, we're so lucky!"

He added that sightings typically occur during two windows of the year. "We have seen bioluminescence in the UAE during October–November and March–May," he said. Although not a rare phenomenon, bioluminescence is unique and requires several environmental conditions and timing to be just right for the human eye to see it. The effect occurs when the water is warm and calm and in pitch darkness, usually away from city lights.

After analysing various ocean maps, Sajjad expects the glow to remain visible along parts of the UAE coast for some time yet. "I expect bioluminescence may remain visible along parts of the UAE coast for three weeks or more, depending on local conditions," he said.