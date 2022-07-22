Watch: UAE-based pilot surprises parents during flight back home in viral video

They find out last-minute that their son will be flying the plane taking them to Jaipur

Fri 22 Jul 2022, 5:47 PM

A heartwarming viral video shows how a UAE-based pilot surprised his parents during a flight to Jaipur.

Pilot Kamal Kumar's video has 2.4 million views on Instagram.

The video shows his mother boarding a flight to her hometown in Rajasthan and then being taken aback when she sees her son waiting for her in full pilot's regalia. The video ends with pictures of Kumar with his family in the plane's cockpit.

"I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It's such a feeling," he says in the caption.

