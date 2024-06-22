E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: UAE authority urges parents to install baby gates to protect children in homes

From tripping over steps to falling down from the first floor of the home – the video highlighted several dangers that can often be overlooked in a house

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:09 PM

From having a dedicated baby bag to having no real sleep schedule, new parents make multiple changes in their lives when their children enter the world.

Baby-proofing sharp edges of furniture and handles around the house has now become common in most homes. However, an authority in the UAE has also urged parents to install baby gates within the house.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said in a post that parents should install baby gates to avoid mishaps in the house. In a tweet, they shared a video showing the dangers that children are exposed to when they are playing in the house.


From potentially tripping over steps to accidentally falling down from the first floor of the home – the video highlighted several dangers that can often be overlooked in houses.

Parents have been urged to install "effective, non-climb" barriers in their homes to prevent accidents from taking place in their homes. The video also asked guardians to avoid placing furniture near the balcony.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE