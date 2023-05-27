Watch: UAE authority urges parents to ensure children's safety on beaches

The entry ticket to Abu Dhabi International Book Fair grants access to several tourist destinations and cultural programmes
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has put out a video urging residents to keep an eye on their children especially on beaches.
Captioning the social awareness video, the authority said: "Take care of them, so you don’t lose them".
On Instagram, the civil authority shared a skit in which a father has taken his children to the beach. Initially, the children are seen playing around with a ball and making sand castles while their father rests nearby and looks on.
However, once their father feels like the children don't seem to be going to far, he shuts his eyes to take a nap.
One of the children then kicks the ball into the water, and the other asks him to go retrieve it. Seconds later, the child begins drowning and calling out for help. However, their unaware guardian remains asleep.
One of the children then wakes up the father, who rushes into the water – only to realise that he cannot see his son any more. He hurriedly dials 999 and calls authorities for help.
Civil Defence officers make rush to the spot and manage to get the boy out. They then give the boy life-saving medical care, and rush him to an ambulance after he begins breathing again.
The father is seen terrified as the video comes to an end while reiterating the message, thereby urging parents to always be on alert to ensure their children's safety.
ALSO READ:
The entry ticket to Abu Dhabi International Book Fair grants access to several tourist destinations and cultural programmes
Ras Al Khaimah earlier this week had asked the public for help after the 51-year-old citizen went missing
AI and Big Data in the Battle Against Covid-19, book authored by official, released at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair
Dubai Ruler approves master plan to make emirate's sun-and-sand destinations bigger and better
More than 500 brands are set to offer deals on across huge range of categories, from fashion and beauty, to electronics, eyewear, accessories, footwear and more
The special offer provides residents with an opportunity to experience the aquarium's amazing marine life, and deepen their understanding of the ocean and its inhabitants
'We will continue to preserve the uniqueness of Dubai as its name is associated with success and achieving the impossible'
Earlier this year, RTA also announced its plan to construct three integrated rest stops for bikers at strategic areas