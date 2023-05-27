Watch: UAE authority urges parents to ensure children's safety on beaches

The video features a father who takes a nap on a beach while his children are playing

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has put out a video urging residents to keep an eye on their children especially on beaches.

Captioning the social awareness video, the authority said: "Take care of them, so you don’t lose them".

On Instagram, the civil authority shared a skit in which a father has taken his children to the beach. Initially, the children are seen playing around with a ball and making sand castles while their father rests nearby and looks on.

However, once their father feels like the children don't seem to be going to far, he shuts his eyes to take a nap.

One of the children then kicks the ball into the water, and the other asks him to go retrieve it. Seconds later, the child begins drowning and calling out for help. However, their unaware guardian remains asleep.

One of the children then wakes up the father, who rushes into the water – only to realise that he cannot see his son any more. He hurriedly dials 999 and calls authorities for help.

Civil Defence officers make rush to the spot and manage to get the boy out. They then give the boy life-saving medical care, and rush him to an ambulance after he begins breathing again.

The father is seen terrified as the video comes to an end while reiterating the message, thereby urging parents to always be on alert to ensure their children's safety.

