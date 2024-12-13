Watch: UAE armed forces perform combat exercises at 'Union Fortress 10' military parade

Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The UAE's Armed Forces performed combat exercises in a spectacular display during the 'Union Fortress 10' military parade in the garden city of Al Ain on Friday.

In front of a massive crowd at an 26,000-capacity arena located at Al Ain International Airport, the armed forces demonstrated their prowess.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, attended the event organised by the Ministry of Defence.

The 'Union Fortress 10, held under the theme Pride and Loyalty, Pledge and Allegiance, Security and Prosperity, showcased a series of events including a joint military display by various formations and units of the armed forces.

The show featured field manoeuvers and scenarios that demonstrated the advanced combat capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces.

Watch the video below:

Participating units included Land Forces, Air Force and Air Defence, Presidential Guard, Joint Aviation Command, National Guard, and Abu Dhabi Police, alongside supporting services from the UAE Ministry of Defence. The units demonstrated strong ability to conduct rapid intervention missions with exceptional readiness and efficiency, defending the homeland and ensuring its security.

The 'Union Fortress 10' featured electronic warfare missions, rapid intervention operations, raids executed by Abu Dhabi Police units, high-altitude military parachuting, and explosive ordnance disposal using robots.