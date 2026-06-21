Watch: UAE sends 786 tonnes of food, supplies to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

The aid is being delivered in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, contributing to the continued flow of humanitarian and relief assistance into the Gaza Strip

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 21 Jun 2026, 12:45 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE, through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as five aid convoys entered this week, comprising 64 trucks carrying 786 tonnes of food parcels and shelter supplies.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish, Egypt, continues to prepare and dispatch relief assistance on an ongoing basis through an integrated operational system aimed at meeting the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and ensuring the delivery of aid to beneficiaries inside the Strip.

Recommended For You

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

Dubai Police dismantle gang pirating premium satellite channels

Dubai Police dismantle gang pirating premium satellite channels

Dubai Police roll out road safety drive, offer chance to win two cars

Dubai Police roll out road safety drive, offer chance to win two cars

Over 50 projectiles launched towards Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon: Army

Over 50 projectiles launched towards Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon: Army

Indian embassy in UAE to suspend regular consular appointments for 5 days

Indian embassy in UAE to suspend regular consular appointments for 5 days

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels

These convoys form part of the UAE's continued efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected in the Gaza Strip by providing essential needs and supporting Palestinian families amid the current humanitarian conditions.

The aid is being delivered in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, contributing to the continued flow of humanitarian and relief assistance into the Strip and strengthening the response to needs on the ground.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE's commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people and reflects its longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need and affected communities through the provision of various forms of humanitarian and relief aid.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns of further steps if 'aggression' continues

2

Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire; US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed

3

UAE's July 9 visa deadline explained: Which visa holders are affected?

4

Dubai Police dismantle gang pirating premium satellite channels

5

UAE records highest temperature of 49.4°C ahead of peak summer