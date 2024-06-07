Watch: Titanic trucks slug it out at Monster Jam in Abu Dhabi

KT Photos & Video: Muhammad Sajjad

Black Panther, Thor, Spider-Man, Grave Digger, El Toro Loco (The Crazy Bull) and Megalodon. These are Marvel-inspired, customised, off-road titans of motorsport that will slug it out at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

It will be two days of full-throttle, roaring high-octane action for the family as Monster Jam brings together six 12,000-pound, four-metre tall, off-roaders on giant wheels. And they will be pushed to the limit in a series of jaw-dropping stunts.

The event, happening on Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9), will feature professional drivers showcasing their prowess for a title in any or all of three categories, namely: racing, skills and free style.

Matt Cody, 32, who drives Grave Digger, said people are up for a thrill. “We will give them the best entertainment on wheels,” Cody, who’s from Maryland, told Khaleej Times on Friday.

Among his stunts, he said he will do the “nose wheelie,” a dangerous manoeuvre where the mammoth truck bounces on its two front wheels.

“We do crazy and wild stunts in free style,” added Blake Granger, 34, from Louisiana and driver of El Toro Loco.

“Driving the monster truck can be very exhilarating and you jump as high as you can,” noted Granger, who joined Monster Jam eight years ago. He described his ‘monster’ driving as “wild and fearless,” and “aggressively calm."

Monster roller coaster

“Riding a giant truck with wheels taller than an average guy can be a roller coaster ride,” said 42-year old Bari Musawwir of Florida, who joined Monster Jam 13 years ago.

