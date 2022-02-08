Watch: 'Tale of Hope' celebrates UAE's global space achievements

12-minute documentary narrates the pioneering achievements of Arabs in various sciences throughout history



"The story of Hope", 12-minute documentary, narrates the pioneering achievements of Arabs in various sciences throughout history and the UAE's historical footprint in the global space sector, especially with the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station and the successful implementation of the first Arab mission to explore Mars.

The documentary published by Emirates News Agency (WAM) is to celebrate the UAE's achievements in the space sector and mark the first anniversary of the successful orbital launch of the Hope Probe around Mars.

On Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, director-general of WAM, said that after the successful launch of its first documentary titled "1971" to celebrate the UAE's Golden Jubilee, the ‘Tale of Hope’ was produced to document a journey of dedication and tireless work by the UAE and its youth in the field of space exploration and pioneering national achievements that are celebrated globally.

"When drafting this documentary, we took all age groups into account, and we intended to present the story interestingly. Space is an innovative and rich science that appeals to all ages, and many young Emiratis are keen to pursue its study," Al Rayssi said.

The documentary features interviews with numerous specialists and prominent Arab and international figures in space science, who narrate the scientific achievements of the Arabs and the exceptional space achievement of the UAE and its success in qualifying a group of young people who led this achievement with high efficiency and merit.

In partnership with a large number of Arab and international media outlets, WAM will broadcast this documentary to audiences across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, South America, and China. It will highlight the UAE's global achievements in space, especially since many countries have similar experiences in space exploration, Al Rayssi added.

‘Tale of Hope’ is presented in nine languages, including Arabic, English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese and Hindi, with the transcription of the text, to reach the largest number of viewers worldwide.