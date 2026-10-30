Watch: Sudden lane change sends truck off road; Dubai Police warn of Dh1,000 fine

Motorists in Dubai face a Dh1,000 fine and four black points for making sudden lane changes that endanger other road users, Dubai Police has warned, urging drivers to avoid dangerous swerving and follow traffic rules.

The warning was accompanied by footage of an accident involving a white car and a Toyota van, highlighting the dangers of abrupt manoeuvres on busy roads.

The video shows the white car approaching a section of road where traffic splits into different lanes. Instead of moving into the correct lane in advance, the driver appears to make a sudden attempt to cross several lanes to reach the far-left side.

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As the car cuts across, it moves into the path of a Toyota van travelling alongside it. The two vehicles collide, sending the van off the road and onto the grassy roadside.

The impact pushes the van away from the main carriageway, while the white car continues along the road. The footage shows how sudden lane changes, particularly across multiple lanes, can leave other motorists with little time or space to react.

Sudden swerving puts drivers and other road users at risk and can lead to serious crashes. Stay in your lane, check your surroundings, and help keep our roads safe. Watch the video and tell us what you think. #RoadSafety https://t.co/H8DrYQtEQ5 — Dubai PoliceØ´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¯Ø¨Ù (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 30, 2026

Dubai Police urged drivers to remain in their designated lanes, check surrounding traffic and ensure there is enough space before changing lanes. Sudden swerving can put other road users at risk and lead to serious accidents.

In a separate incident on October 29, Dubai Police warned motorists against driving while tired or drowsy after a truck crashed into a metal safety barrier on Emirates Road (E611), reportedly because its driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The accident occurred on the highway after the Dubai Flyover towards Abu Dhabi. The driver became drowsy, lost control of the truck and veered off the road, police said.

The truck struck the metal barrier before coming to a stop off the carriageway. The driver sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said fatigue can affect drivers’ concentration, alertness and ability to react quickly to unexpected situations.