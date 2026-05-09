Watch: Speeding Dubai driver narrowly misses woman with stroller, jumps red light

Dubai Police have warned motorists to adhere to traffic laws in a video shared on X. "A split-second decision can have serious consequences," an officer said in the video, emphasising that a pedestrian crossing is the most important road marking.

In the video, a sedan can be seen speeding through a red signal as pedestrians cross the road. To the horror of fellow pedestrians, the speeding car nearly misses a woman pushing a stroller with a child in it. Another child is also seen following behind the women on a kick scooter.

Watch the video below:

The motorist committed mutiple traffic rule violations in this video, including jumping a red signal and not giving pedestrians priority on a crossing.

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For jumping a red signal in Dubai, violators will be fined Dh1,000, given 12 black points and their vehicle can be impounded for 30 days. Those who do not give pedestrians priority, are fined Dh500 and given 6 black points.