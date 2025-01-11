Watch: Slackliner hangs upside down, walks on 700ft-high rope in daring Dubai stunt

"Marhaba (welcome), '1 Billion Followers Summit'," said Jaan Roose as he pulled off a daring stunt — walking and even hanging upside down along a 100-metre line at a height of 224 metres (734ft) — in Dubai on Saturday.

When the three-time world champion crossed the distance between the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the emirates watched in total awe and admiration.

The extraordinary feat was part of the third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit', the world's largest event dedicated to the content creator economy.

Roose, while on the line, also said: "...It is one of the ways to get to the event; let's go."

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is being hosted in the UAE for the third time, from January 11 to January 13 across prominent venues, including Dubai's Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme, 'Content for Good'.

Watch video of slackliner Jaan Roose's epic walk in Dubai