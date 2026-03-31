Watch: Sheikh Mohammed takes selfies with kids, meets shoppers at Dubai Hills Mall

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Despite escalating regional tensions and with the conflict entering its 32th day, residents across the UAE have shown remarkable composure, remaining calm even as public safety alerts sounded on their phones and reports of drone interceptions emerged.

Many have continued with their daily routines, heading to work and public spaces, reflecting a strong sense of reassurance and stability.

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A similar sense of normalcy was evident as Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured Dubai Hills Mall on Tuesday, warmly interacting with visitors and families.

Residents gathered to greet the Dubai Ruler, many eager to take photos, while children beamed with delight as he smiled and shared brief, friendly conversations with them.

He also stopped to check several stores, including supermarkets, and exchanged friendly remarks with shoppers and young visitors, creating a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere throughout the mall.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

The visit reflected everyday life continuing as usual, with families out shopping and enjoying their time.

This composed response highlights public confidence in the country’s leadership, preparedness, and robust safety measures, with communities showing resilience and trust that the situation is under control by the UAE's authorities.

This is not the first time UAE leaders have conveyed reassurance and confidence during challenging moments.

On March 2, just days after Iran launched retaliatory strikes across Gulf nations following the US–Israel strikes on Iran, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was seen walking calmly among shoppers at Dubai Mall alongside the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a public display of reassurance and confidence.