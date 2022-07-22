Watch: Sheikh Mohamed shares rare photo, nostalgic moment with Macron

The picture was from Sheikh Zayed's 1975 state visit to France and features the now UAE President as a young boy

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 8:04 AM

The UAE President shared a nostalgic moment with French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent trip to France, during which the world leaders took a trip down memory lane.

In a video shared by Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural advisor to the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan can be seen showing Macron a photo from the time the UAE's founding father made his first presidential visit to France in 1975.

The priceless picture features the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan greeting his French counterpart, and a very young Sheikh Mohamed, who is seen looking especially dapper in a pinstripe suit.

"Come on, seriously," says Macron, when Sheikh Mohamed points himself out.

"You haven't changed," remarks Macron's wife in the video of the warm exchange.

"Thank you, ma'am," responds Sheikh Mohamed graciously.

Zaki Nusseibeh noted that, in the same way that Sheikh Zayed made his first presidential visit to France in 1975, Sheikh Mohamed also followed in his father's footsteps by choosing France for his first state visit.

"You were here and you're still here," remarks Macron.

"It's a great historic moment for us," Nusseibeh responds.

ALSO READ: