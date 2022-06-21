Watch: Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to Sheikh Mohammed on Father's Day

Conflict resolution will be done within 30 days
UAE
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a video for his father on Tuesday 21 June, Father's Day.
The video shows pictures of Sheikh Hamdan and his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, through the years.
The Crown Prince, who is also a poet who writes under the name 'Fazza', wrote a heartfelt caption for his father, describing the latter's generosity.
"Father... he is the one from whom you ask two stars, and he returns carrying the sky," he writes, adding the hashtag #happyfathersday .
