Watch: Sharjah Ruler opens new leisure destination with 58 shops, outdoor theatre

Shees Rest Area is more than a tourism project — it's a livelihood initiative, too

by Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:53 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 11:54 PM

One of Sharjah's newest landmark projects — a family-friendly leisure destination — was officially opened on Friday.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the destination called 'Shees Rest Area'.

Located after the Rogue Tunnel on the Khor Fakkan - Sharjah Road, the rest area comprises 58 shops that sell a range of goods — from groceries to carpets, travel supplies, and perfume. Restaurants and cafés were also put up.

Besides these outlets, here are sother amenities that have been built for visitors:

430sqm shaded outdoor theatre (which can accommodate 80 people) with massive screen

600sqm children's play area

Shees Rest Area is more than a tourism project — it's a livelihood initiative, too. The shops that line the area have been given to citizens who live in Shees and Al Nahwa areas.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Dr Sultan handed over the shops' title deeds to the Emiratis, wishing them success.

For the Sharjah Ruler, the emirate's projects have one core objective: To provide a decent life to UAE families. They seek to improve the living standards of citizens, especially low-income families.

Sheikh Dr Sultan assured that more such social projects are coming up.

“We say to the people who were not lucky and did not get a chance in this project, we are working on the other side on a similar project and those shops will be yours, and you are all one family," he said.

Unique destination

Shees Rest Area was built on a strategic location that could cater to visitors who are driving through the Khor Fakkan Road to enjoy the mountains.

Those wishing to enjoy cooler weather would definitely find a spot to sit back and relax at this destination.

The area, which is set against the backdrop of majestic mountains, is surrounded with flowers and greenery, too.

(With inputs from Wam)

