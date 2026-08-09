Watch: Sharjah Police brave heavy rains to clear road barriers, ease traffic

Sharjah Police personnel step in amid heavy rain to remove plastic road barriers that had become slippery and hazardous, helping keep the roads safer for motorists and residents.

As rain poured down and visibility and road conditions became more challenging, officers worked to clear the barriers from the roadway, reducing potential hazards and distractions for drivers.

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Their efforts helped keep traffic moving smoothly while ensuring motorists could navigate the rain-soaked streets more safely.

The response highlights the work of Sharjah Police on the ground as they assist residents and manage road conditions during periods of heavy rainfall, helping prevent additional risks and maintain a safer flow of traffic.

Watch the video below:

Heavy rains despite summer heat

The UAE is experiencing another spell of heavy rain on Sunday, August 9, with thunderstorms and hail reported in parts of the country, including Al Ain.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today issued orange and yellow alerts for convective clouds that could bring further rainfall through 10pm. The alerts cover southern parts of the Abu Dhabi emirate, Al Ain and Fujairah.

Today, a video posted by @storm_ae shows camels taking shelter beneath trees as heavy rain sweeps across the desert.

Heavy downpours also hit Dubai, Sharjah and other areas on Saturday, bringing a dramatic contrast to the country’s peak summer heat.

The wet weather comes as the UAE remains in the peak of summer, with temperatures reaching some of their highest levels of the year.

The country recorded a season-high 51.2°C in Budu Dafs, Al Dhafra, at 12.45pm, according to the NCM, while temperatures reached 50°C in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh on August 1.

The UAE is nearing the end of the “Jamrat Al Qayth”, or “embers of summer”, period, which is expected to continue until August 10.

How UAE police support residents during heavy rain

Police officers in the UAE have repeatedly stepped up to support residents during periods of severe weather, going beyond their usual duties to help people affected by heavy rains and flooding.

During heavy rains in March, Ajman Police shared a touching video showing officers delivering what appeared to be bread, water and other essential supplies to a woman who was unable to leave her home because of the weather.

The officers handed the supplies to her at her doorstep as she thanked them warmly and offered prayers for their safety and strength.

In another incident that month, an Ajman Police officer was filmed standing in the pouring rain and directing traffic through flooded streets.

Wearing a raincoat, the officer calmly guided motorists and residents through the waterlogged roads, helping keep traffic moving while prioritising public safety amid the storm.

The scenes highlight the hands-on efforts of police officers across the UAE to assist residents, manage dangerous road conditions and provide support when heavy weather disrupts daily life.