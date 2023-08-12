Watch: Rain, hail continue across Dubai, other emirates as authorities issue warning

The country has been witnessing rains and hailstorm for a week

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Aug 2023, 10:19 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM

Rain continued to hit parts of the UAE on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue safety warnings. The country has been witnessing rains as well as hailstorms for a week.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), some parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah experienced light to heavy rain.

Heavy rain with hail was reported in Wadi Al Qur in Ras Al Khaimah, while there was light rain in Mazyad in Al Ain.

Heavy rain was also reported in Wadi Al Qur Road in Hatta, Al Huwaylay-Hatta Road and Um Ghafah in Al Ain.

There was light rain in Hatta in Dubai and light to moderate rain in Sa'/Malaqit in Al Ain.

The Met Department warned residents and motorists about the unstable weather conditions. It urged public to take precautions during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over the eastern areas.

The people were also urged to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated rain and hail. The centre also shared videos of rain in various parts of the country.

The NCM also issued an advisory urging residents to follow safety measures during rain.

"Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary If necessary, drive with caution, and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users. Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced. Follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities," the NCM said.

The NCM also urged the public to follow up the official NCM reports and avoid spreading rumours.

ALSO READ: