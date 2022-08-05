Watch: Police issue advisory on how to keep your home safe during the summer

They spend at least 3-4 hours daily practising and perfecting their craft
The Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched a new summer campaign aimed at keeping homes safe while residents are away on vacations.
Titled Safe House, the awareness drive organised in cooperation with the General Directorate of Police Operations, will be implemented through official media channels. It will educate residents about the risks of not securing their homes while they are away, as it could lead to thefts.
The campaign is implemented every year in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to prevent crimes, protect the community and involve them in the process of enhancing security and safety, said Brigadier Tareq Mohammed bin Saif, Deputy Director General of Police Operations.
The official urged members of the public not to publish any information on social media while travelling. It can be exploited by cybercriminals and burglars who can take advantage of unoccupied homes.
