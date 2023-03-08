Watch: Police honour little 'fire girl' who helped UAE rescue teams after massive residential tower blaze

Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence daily as the team worked to rehabilitate the residents back to the tower

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM

Little Fatima Al Mazmi, nicknamed the 'Fire Girl', was honoured by the Ajman Police for her support to the force during the rehabilitation period of blaze-affected Louloua residential complex (Pearl Tower).

When the massive fire broke out on February 17 in the residential complex in Al Rashidiya area, Ajman Police and Civil Defence put all their effort into dousing the blaze and controlling the damage.

Hundreds of residents were moved to safety and provided accommodation so that the authorities could clear the debris and rehabilitate the people back to their homes. Over 280 families were evacuated, and authorities in Ajman worked tirelessly to bring them back.

During this process, 'Fire Girl' Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence team daily. They would serve them food in appreciation for their efforts, patience and endurance to rehabilitate the people, clean the tower as soon as possible.

Fatima was accompanied by her father and mother to the police headquarters, where their generosity was recognised and the family was honoured.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Naeimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said this support embodies the generosity of the people of the emirate, which is passed on to their children and stems from the leadership. He wished Fatima and her family good luck and health.

On their part, the girl's parents expressed their happiness for this kind gesture. They said that offering support to the police and rescue teams during the crisis was the least that they could do in appreciation of their efforts in saving lives and protecting the community.

