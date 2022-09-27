Watch: Passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport get a warm welcome from Warner Bros. World and Etihad Airways

Visitors to the capital were offered complimentary theme park tickets and a surprise appearance from Batman, Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes

Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 2:56 PM

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi Airports, surprised passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport with a special welcome gift – and an unexpected appearance from some of their all-time favourite Warner Bros. characters.

As arriving passengers were waiting to pick up their luggage, they began noticing a basket of carrots, Batman’s suitcase, and quirky resort baggage revolving on the conveyer belt. They turned their heads looking for answers when Etihad’s Cabin Crew appeared before them, alongside none other than Batman, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester and Tweety – entertaining the delighted crowd at the airport with a banner that reads: “Welcome to Abu Dhabi: Home to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi”.

Families and their kids rushed to take pictures with Batman, Bugs and the rest of the Tunes, all of whom were in their resort outfits on their way to pick up their personal belongings before they head back home to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Passengers were thrilled to then find a tag on their luggage, with complimentary tickets to visit the immersive indoor theme park on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Through Etihad’s ‘Little VIP’ family-friendly flying programme in collaboration with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, children travelling on Etihad receive Warner Bros World themed gift bags featuring such treats as Tweety Pie blankets and Scooby Doo back packs. The airline also offers priority check-in desks for families with special attention from the cabin crew.

