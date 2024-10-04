Watch: Distracted driver crashes into car parked on roadside; police issue advisory

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 3:12 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 3:17 PM

A new video released by Abu Dhabi Police on Friday, shows a car crashing into a sedan parked on the shoulder of the road.

In the video shared online, the car with the distracted driver can be seen driving on the solid line and straight into the other car. This resulted in an accident causing the other car to skid off the road entirely.

Watch the video below:

The authority urged drivers to avoid stopping on the shoulder of the road and said that motorists should head to the nearest safe parking area for their own safety and that of other road users.