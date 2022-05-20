Watch: UAE President has same flame of courage as Zayed did, says Sheikh Mohammed in new tribute

Decision to cement emirate's status as a key city in the metaverse
UAE1 day ago
The new UAE President is leading the country with great hope, optimism and resolve.
This was what His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had to say on Friday, as he shared a heartfelt video tribute to the country’s third President.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected to the position earlier this week, after the passing of his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 13 at the age of 73.
Calling him his “brother and friend”, the UAE VP noted how Sheikh Mohamed had spoken about the bright future the country was creating despite various challenges faced.
His determination is reminiscent of the late UAE founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added. “We see in him the same flame of courage that burned in Zayed’s heart,” he said.
Expressing his confidence that Sheikh Mohamed would lead the UAE into a glorious future, he also affirmed the country’s full support. “The people of the nation are with you,” he said.
Decision to cement emirate's status as a key city in the metaverse
UAE1 day ago
Certain conditions have been set for the customer to benefit from these policies
UAE1 day ago
Initiative aims to help meet the needs of people in various developmental areas
UAE1 day ago
Several authorities issue advisories asking residents to be cautious
UAE1 day ago
Sessions aim to impart effective strategies on how tackle such incidents
UAE1 day ago
It asks people to answer questions and have a chance to win Dh10,000
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum briefed about performance and recent projects of two entities
UAE2 days ago
Members observe moment of silence to pray and remember late Sheikh Khalifa
UAE2 days ago