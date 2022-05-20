Watch: UAE President has same flame of courage as Zayed did, says Sheikh Mohammed in new tribute

The Dubai Ruler expressed confidence for the country’s ‘glorious future’ under its new leadership

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 8:14 PM Last updated: Fri 20 May 2022, 8:44 PM

The new UAE President is leading the country with great hope, optimism and resolve.

This was what His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had to say on Friday, as he shared a heartfelt video tribute to the country’s third President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected to the position earlier this week, after the passing of his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 13 at the age of 73.

Calling him his “brother and friend”, the UAE VP noted how Sheikh Mohamed had spoken about the bright future the country was creating despite various challenges faced.

His determination is reminiscent of the late UAE founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added. “We see in him the same flame of courage that burned in Zayed’s heart,” he said.

Expressing his confidence that Sheikh Mohamed would lead the UAE into a glorious future, he also affirmed the country’s full support. “The people of the nation are with you,” he said.