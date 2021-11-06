Watch: Massive fire breaks out at a perfume factory in UAE

Thick black fumes seen billowing out of the site

Photo: Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 5:49 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 5:53 PM

A massive fire broke out at a perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday.

In a video posted by Umm Al Quwain’s Media Office, thick black fumes was seen billowing out of the factory.

The firefighting teams of the Civil Defense were able to control the fire at the factory in the Umm Al Thaoub industrial area.

Rescue and firefighter team rushed to the factory as soon as the operations room received a report about the fire.

Umm Al Quwain Media Office's Instagram account also posted images of the firefighters cooling the site.

Photo: Instagram