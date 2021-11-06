Watch: Massive fire breaks out at a perfume factory in UAE

Clean power to be generated from solar, nuclear, sources says capital's Department of Energy
UAE1 day ago
A massive fire broke out at a perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday.
In a video posted by Umm Al Quwain’s Media Office, thick black fumes was seen billowing out of the factory.
The firefighting teams of the Civil Defense were able to control the fire at the factory in the Umm Al Thaoub industrial area.
Rescue and firefighter team rushed to the factory as soon as the operations room received a report about the fire.
Umm Al Quwain Media Office's Instagram account also posted images of the firefighters cooling the site.
Clean power to be generated from solar, nuclear, sources says capital's Department of Energy
UAE1 day ago
Festivities will begin at 5:30pm on December 2 in Dubai's Hatta
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Ruler called Hatta a "representation of our culture and identity from all parts of our country"
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a 14-km cycling track for the fitness event
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes peace, prosperity and good health to all those who celebrate Diwali
UAE1 day ago
Thousands expected to pedal along Sheikh Zayed Road as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge
UAE1 day ago
Residents can watch international professional ice hockey league match, musical on ice performed by Olympic figure skating champions
UAE1 day ago
Video shows amused residents as he travels on water, through Bur Dubai, Old Souq
UAE1 day ago