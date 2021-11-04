Watch: Man in Aladdin costume rides through Dubai on 'magic carpet'

Video shows amused residents as he travels on water, through Bur Dubai, Old Souq

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 8:37 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 8:59 PM

In an entertaining new video, a man has left residents confused and amused as he rode through Dubai on a 'magic carpet.'

In an apparent Halloween stunt, a video from a user named RhyzOrDie on YouTube shows him skimming the waves and riding through parts of Bur Dubai and the Old Souq in full Aladdin regalia.

"I drank so much seawater making this," the creator says in the YouTube description for the video.

According to his Instagram caption, the idea was in the making for nearly eight months.

"If you can vision it, you can make it happen," he says.