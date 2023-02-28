Watch: Kevin Hart bids adieu to Yas Island Abu Dhabi role, says 'don't let people see me cry'

While it's always 'hart' to say goodbye, the search is already on for a new Chief Island Officer. Will there be another big name on the cards? Your guess is as good as ours

Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 8:07 PM

It's been quite a year for Kevin Hart. After first being announced as Chief Island Officer (CIO) for Yas Island in May last year, the well-loved comedian has been busy making the Abu Dhabi family destination 'Hart to beat' over the last few months.

With a series of hilarious video shorts, the Hollywood actor has been using his signature brand of humour to highlight the island's many offerings — from Ferrari World (home to the world's fastest rollercoaster) and Warner Bros. World™ (the world's largest indoor theme park) to Clymb™ (featuring the world’s tallest indoor skydiving flight chamber).

Now, however, it looks like Hart's reign as CIO is drawing to a close. A new video released by the destination island saw Hart zipping down the streets of the Capital to Yas Marina in a glitzy white Ferrari, reflecting on the year gone by. “Did I take the world's most entertaining island to the next level?” he muses. “Is Yas Island finally 'Hart to beat'?”

See for yourself, he says, as he stands atop a magnificent yacht and announces that he is indeed bidding the role farewell. “Ma salama,” he says, using the Arabic word for goodbye. “It's time for me to go.”

But no sooner are the words out of his mouth than a new development catches the comedian off guard. As the yacht begins to drift away, a new sign has already appeared on the facade of the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Emblazoned in large, twinkling letters are the words “Now hiring new Chief Island Officer.” It looks like big things are yet to come.

Watch the full video here:

'World's Best Job'

This isn't the first time Yas Island created waves on social media this year. Earlier in January, the leisure and entertainment destination created quite the buzz with the announcement of the 'World's Best Job' competition – a position that would offer the successful applicant a salary of $100,000 (Dh367,000).

Looking for a candidate to be the island's ambassador, the competition was announced by Kevin Hart himself. Candidates over the age of 21 were encouraged to apply by submitting a video in which they explain how they would ‘Hartify Yas Island’ if they snagged the role.

Shortlisted entrants were offered the chance to participate in a live radio interview in the second round of the competition. The winner, marketer Ayax Bader, was finally revealed as the destination's new ambassador last month.

The expat will enjoy a host of perks after he successfully beat out thousands of creative submissions from all over the globe. Along with the whopping $100,000 prize to start, he received a Business Class flight ticket to Abu Dhabi, as well as a stay at the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island for 60 days and access to delightful spa and dining experiences at the coveted hotel.

For now, the big question remains: who will be next to step into Kevin Hart's shoes? Sources say the celebrity reveal will be worth the wait. Watch this space.

