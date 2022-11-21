Watch: Israeli interfaith couple ties the knot in Abu Dhabi under new UAE law

Civil marriages are not permitted in Israel. However, tourists can now finalise civil marriage contracts in the UAE Capital

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 5:28 PM

An Israeli couple, on Monday, November 21, tied the knot at the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, as civil marriages are not allowed in Israel.

Thrilled Dmitri Sedov (26), who married his fiancée, Elena Gladovsky (41), told Khaleej Times after the ceremony, “I am happy and very excited to marry Elena. We are now husband and wife.”

Getting married in Israel was impossible due to their different religious practices, as Dmitri is a Jew, while Elena is a Christian. Dmitri said, “We are an unusual couple; our religion is different, and the age difference between us is 15 years. And this year, we have been blessed with a daughter, but we are very happy in our unusual tandem.”

He added, “We chose Abu Dhabi to tie the knot, and we are very happy to have legitimised our love in this beautiful city.” Civil marriages are not permitted in Israel, and only religious leaders can perform marriage ceremonies.

Photo: Ismail Sebugwaawo

According to a judicial official, about six Israeli couples have recently married at the Abu Dhabi civil marriage court.

The bride, Elena, was also excited. "I am really delighted to have had our marriage here in Abu Dhabi. It's a cool and amazing city," she said.

"My best and longtime friend lives in Abu Dhabi and I visited the UAE a year ago, and I was completely delighted with the country - with the (law and) order, cleanliness, and intelligence of the inhabitants."

Originally from Russia, the couple met in April 2021 at a store in Tel Aviv where Dmitri was working.

"I was working in a clothing and accessories store at the time. Lena came to the store to buy a bag. While she was shopping, we talked and got to know each other," said Dmitri, who is now a supervisor at a call centre in Tel Aviv.

Dmitri Sedov with Elena Gladovsky

"We didn't keep in touch after that. But it so happened that I moved to a new apartment, and Lena's clothing store was in the same building. I was completely unaware of this and didn't immediately notice."

He added: "But as they say, you can't escape fate. Since then, Lena and I have been together, and here we are, legally married and already having a 4-month-old baby."

The couple applied online for a civil marriage in Abu Dhabi and were given November 21 as a date for their ceremony.

"We were really happy with the quick approval and how easy the process has been so far. The application process was very easy and cheap, and the marriage service has been fantastic," said Dmitri, adding that the judicial officials have been helpful from the application process until the day of their marriage ceremony.

ALSO READ:

The newlywed said they would spend the rest of their day in Ferrari Park in a very unusual way.

The Abu Dhabi civil marriage process is entirely separate from the UAE's state marriage system, which is based on Islamic teachings.

About 4,700 civil marriages have been performed at Abu Dhabi's new family court since the UAE Capital implemented the new law, allowing civil marriages in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

The new law, which governs family matters for expats or foreigners, also offers tourists a chance to finalise civil marriage contracts in Abu Dhabi.