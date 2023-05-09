Watch: Inside the Dubai street where it rains every day of the year

UAE fans mourn death of Emirati artist Majid Al Falasi, voice of cartoon character from Freej series
Imagine enjoying a hot cup of coffee in what looks like a French street while enjoying a downpour, every day of the year in Dubai. Seems impossible? Well, it is possible at the Raining Street. At the 1-kilometre-long climate-controlled street, it will rain and even snow on demand.
Developed in cooperation with the renowned Fraunhofer Institute, one of Europe’s leading research organisations, this street is located in the Côte d’Azur beach resort in the Heart of Europe on the World Islands. Although it is still under construction and is in its soft opening phase, Khaleej Times got a little sneak peek into this resort.
Here are some things that caught our eye:
With its beautiful red-with-white-polka-dot awning, the street transports guests to a French street. Mirroring the summer temperatures of Southern France, this street has a controlled temperature of 27 degrees, winds with a speed of 5 km/h and a humidity of 60 per cent.
The sustainable, recreation street is located in the backyard of the resort’s restaurant La Brasserie French Bistro. Guests can enjoy a coffee or their meals white seated on the signature red and white seats. The street will bring the European ambience closer to the heart of Dubai, especially during the heated summer months.
Those wishing to enjoy the rain street need to book a meal at the restaurant or a stay at the hotel. Côte d’Azur is only accessible using a private yacht operated by the hotel, and needs to be booked in advance.
After enjoying the rain, visitors can soak in the sun and sand at the unspoilt rainbow beach. If you are lucky enough, you might spot hundreds of birds flying close to the sea and diving into the water. A stay at this resort can cost anywhere between Dh5,550 and Dh8,550.
The hotel is like a stroll along the French Riviera. The Cote d’Azur Resort comprises of four luxurious five-star hotels named after the picturesque coastal hotspots: Monaco, Nice, Cannes, St Tropez. Right now, only Monaco hotel is operating, and it has French touches all across its interiors.
