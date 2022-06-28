Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi travelling to UAE after attending G7 Summit

He will pay condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 9:44 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to UAE after attending the G7 Summit in Germany.

“PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Germany for the G7 Summit, wrapping up two days of productive discussions on sustainable solutions to global challenges, PM Modi now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for a brief stopover before reaching New Delhi,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

In the UAE, he will convey his condolences on the passing away of former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 on May 13.

The PM will also take the opportunity to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“Leaving Germany after a productive visit in which I attended the @G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity,” Modi tweeted.

Modi's first visit after CEPA signing

Modi was expected to travel to the UAE earlier this year in January, but the trip was postponed. The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was expected to be inked during that visit. However, the deal was signed in February during a virtual summit witnessed by Sheikh Mohamed and PM Modi. The historic agreement aims to take the bilateral trade to $115 billion in five years, further securing India's place as one of the UAE's most significant and trusted commercial partners.

PM Modi's visit will be the first after the signing of the deal, which has been witnessing strong momentum between the two nations, with bilateral ministerial meetings and outreach programmes underway on the benefits of the free trade deal.

In 2021, India was the second-largest trading partner of the UAE. It accounted for 9 per cent of the total volume of the UAE's trade with the world, and 13 per cent of the UAE's non-oil exports, while the non-oil foreign trade between the two countries in 2021 reached Dh165 billion, a growth of 66 per cent compared to 2020.

High-level bilateral visits have been taking place regularly, with top ministers and business delegations holding meetings and exploring new growth verticals.

ALSO READ:

Last month, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, held a series of meetings with government and business leaders in India, focused on opportunities within the energy transition and industrial growth.

The visit comprised bilateral meetings with senior Indian government officials, including S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles; and Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Minister of Labour and Employment.