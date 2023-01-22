Watch: Incredible scenes as fireworks light up Dubai during Beyoncé performance

Atlantis The Royal 'grand reveal' party continued well into the night as Swedish House Mafia kept the crowd on their feet

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 9:36 AM Last updated: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 9:38 AM

Perfectly synchronised fireworks that lasted several minutes. A water fountain that breathes fire. And a Beyoncé show that set the stage on fire. Incredible scenes unfolded late on Saturday to mark the 'grand reveal' of Atlantis The Royal.

The new mega structure that is shaped like Tetris blocks became one with the show as fireworks set off from the balconies and roof of the property brought the Beyoncé performance to its crescendo.

The 41-year-old star's performance saw her change three costumes in a multi-part act. Among the 1,000+ exclusive, invite-only attendees were her parents, children and husband, rapper Jay-Z.

The highlight of the evening was when Beyoncé's daughter, 11-year-old Blue Ivy, joined her on stage for a duet. The mother-daughter duo performed Brown Skin Girl from the 2019 soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

The singer belted out one hit after another during the hour-long set. The party continued well into the night as Swedish House Mafia kept the crowd on their feet with a stunning performance of their own.

Prior to the Beyoncé show and the after-party, Atlantis The Royal hosted a Red Carpet that saw global A-Listers including Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Winston Dukes and Letitia Wright.

Dubai faces Huda and Mona Kattan and Mahira Abdelaziz joined Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Farah Khan on the carpet that also hosted former champion boxer Amir Khan.

Eight years in the making, Atlantis The Royal is a 500-metre-long, 178-metre-tall structure. Its six towers are connected by a 90 x 33 metre sky bridge.

