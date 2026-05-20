Watch: IAEA warns attack on UAE's Barakah plant threatens nuclear safety

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Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), praised the authorities of the UAE for their continued cooperation and the timely and regular sharing of technical information regarding affected nuclear facilities and their respective sites, stressing that immediate engagement with the IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre is essential.

Grossi made the remarks in a statement delivered to the United Nations Security Council on May 19, affirming that the agency will continue providing public updates on the impact of the conflict on nuclear sites and the possible health and environmental consequences, while remaining in permanent consultation with governments in the region.

The IAEA chief informed the Security Council that the attack on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE threatened nuclear safety in the country, confirming that radiation levels at the plant remain normal and that no injuries had been reported.

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He explained that a drone strike on Sunday caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the plant. Watch a part of his speech here:

The UN Security Council today discussed the drone strike near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates.



IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi warned ambassadors of growing nuclear safety concerns and called for maximum restraint. pic.twitter.com/rRSPNxyKlr — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) May 19, 2026

Grossi warned that military activities targeting nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities carry undeniable risks, calling for the exercise of maximum restraint.

He also revealed that the IAEA has, since last year, been gathering information and analysing and evaluating emergency preparedness and response capacities, noting that he will soon travel to the Gulf region to continue this important joint work.

The Director-General reiterated that attacks on nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes are unacceptable, stressing that nuclear power plants are protected under international humanitarian law.

He called on all parties involved in conflicts to respect the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security, while warning that military activities against nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities pose serious risks with potentially grave consequences.