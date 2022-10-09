Watch: Humanoid robot to greet visitors to Dubai's Museum of the Future

Initiative aims to highlight importance of building strong family relationships
Visitors to Museum of the Future’s ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition will now be greeted by a humanoid robot. The Dubai-based museum welcomed the advanced, artificial intelligence-powered humanoid as the “first robotic member of the staff.”
Named Ameca, the humanoid is described by its manufacturer Engineered Arts as the “world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology.”
“Smooth, lifelike motion and advanced facial expression capabilities mean Ameca can strike an instant rapport with anybody,” the manufacturer says on its website.
Ameca features a human-like face and a robotic body shaped like a human. It will interact with visitors, directing them and answering their questions. “Neutral coloured silicone face and hands convey unparalleled expression,” according to Engineered Arts.
It is capable of making facial expressions and “even has a sense of humour”. Its sensors can track movement in the entire room, and has face recognition tech. It can respond to hand waves from visitors.
Emotions include surprise, happiness and anger, with the robot being able to yawn, point and shrug, according to its brochure. It can display a variety of movements, including neck and head pitches.
Tomorrow Today is one of the museum’s experiences. It explores the contrasting ways in which technology can shape the future by contributing to solving societal and environmental challenges.
It features more than 50 exhibits, including prototypes and current products focusing on five areas: Waste management, environment, food security, agriculture, and city planning.
