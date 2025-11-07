  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Horrific crashes in Abu Dhabi as distracted drivers ram into motorists on road shoulder

In emergency cases, motorists must move off the road, and choose the nearest safe location; violators will be fined Dh500, authorities confirmed

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 2:50 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have released a video of horrific crashes occurring as motorists drive in a distracted manner, colliding into those who stopped on the shoulder of the road.

Authorities called on the public to refrain from stopping on the road shoulder; in case of an emergency, drivers must head to the nearest exit. They also called on motorists to avoid engaging in distractions while driving.

Watch a video of the accidents here:

If the vehicle cannot be moved, drivers must contact 999 for police assistance to prevent serious traffic accidents.

In addition, if a vehicle breaks down, motorists must avoid remaining inside the car, move off the road, and choose the nearest safe location. Violators will be fined Dh500, authorities confirmed. In addition, drivers who make random stops on the road may face penalties of up to Dh1,000 and 6 traffic points for parking in the middle of road without justification.

It is also necessary to avoid distractions when driving, as inattention can lead to fatalities or serious injuries, both for the driver and other road users.

When dangerous conditions are present on the road, it is necessary to use the hazard lights to signal to other drivers, and keep the roads safe for all.